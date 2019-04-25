Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (KER) a €565.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €565.00 ($656.98) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €530.00 ($616.28) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €555.00 ($645.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €490.00 ($569.77) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €530.00 ($616.28) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €536.06 ($623.33).

Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a one year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

