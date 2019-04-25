Rotork (ROR) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 321.62 ($4.20).

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 311.50 ($4.07) on Tuesday. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 363.20 ($4.75). The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 131,630 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £385,675.90 ($503,953.87).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

