Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 3,400 Shares of Insulet Co. (PODD)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Insulet comprises approximately 1.9% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 28.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $11,337,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 105.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 326,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,542,000 after buying an additional 167,598 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 79.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 249,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,430,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $98,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Colleran sold 7,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $701,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,720 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insulet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

PODD traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,577. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,657.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.45 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

