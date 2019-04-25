Ronnie Darroch Sells 4,325 Shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,325 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $261,922.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at $511,792.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ronnie Darroch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 1st, Ronnie Darroch sold 3,454 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $194,943.76.

Plexus stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $789.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

