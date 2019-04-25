Rollins (ROL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.85, but opened at $39.35. Rollins shares last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 96030 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $429.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.55 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rollins by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Rollins by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Rollins by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 34,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Rollins Company Profile (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

