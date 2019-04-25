Rollins (ROL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $429.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Rollins stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

In related news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,225,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,373,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,622 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3,207.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,105,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $50,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,698,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,509,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

