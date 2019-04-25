Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RCKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,024. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.34.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron Wortham sold 1,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $120,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at $667,892.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $307,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

