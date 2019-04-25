Robert W. Baird Reiterates $50.00 Price Target for Masco (MAS)

Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Masco from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.35.

NYSE:MAS opened at $39.99 on Monday. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Masco had a return on equity of 520.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

In other Masco news, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,476,650.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,937.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $927,134.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Masco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

