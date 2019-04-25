Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $79.91.

In other news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $4,962,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,336.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

