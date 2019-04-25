RMR Group (RMR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get RMR Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. B. Riley set a $89.00 target price on RMR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

RMR Group stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.26. RMR Group has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $98.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22. The business had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after buying an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.