Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 320,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,414,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.28. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.12.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

