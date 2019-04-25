RHS Financial LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Core Bond Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth $148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $171,000.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

