RHS Financial LLC Decreases Stake in PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT)

RHS Financial LLC cut its holdings in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 194,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PNNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

PNNT stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $478.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/rhs-financial-llc-decreases-stake-in-pennantpark-investment-corp-pnnt.html.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.