Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 858 Shares of Insperity Inc (NSP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Insperity were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Insperity by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,061,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,025,000 after purchasing an additional 220,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,025,000 after purchasing an additional 220,365 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 687,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,035,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 93,896 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Insperity to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

In related news, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,974 shares of company stock valued at $16,911,882. 9.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.22 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 126.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

