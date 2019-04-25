Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 8,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 614.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $32,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 8,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $709,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,909 shares of company stock worth $1,036,501. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

