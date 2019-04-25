Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Gold Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SGI)

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.80 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$31.59 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGI. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.15 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of CVE:SGI opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$1.57.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.