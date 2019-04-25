Relaxing Retirement Coach Acquires 8,055 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,127,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,775 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,746,987.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,798,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,682,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,932 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,441,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,868 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $80.06 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2605 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

