Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,474,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $83.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $84.27.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/reilly-financial-advisors-llc-has-69000-holdings-in-vanguard-intermediate-term-bond-etf-biv.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.