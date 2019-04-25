Red Pulse Phoenix Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.29 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinrail, Binance, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

