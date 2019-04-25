Reading International (RDI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reading International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Reading International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Reading International in a report on Friday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Reading International had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reading International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devasis Ghose sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $566,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Cotter sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Reading International by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Reading International by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

