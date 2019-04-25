Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0516 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

