Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NPI. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.50 to C$27.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.03.

Shares of NPI opened at C$23.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.91 and a 12 month high of C$26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 514.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$380.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$409.30 million.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.