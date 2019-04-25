Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RRC. TheStreet lowered Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Range Resources to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.51.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.65 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 53.20%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,518.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,453.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 63,052 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 1,441,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after buying an additional 250,694 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its position in Range Resources by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

