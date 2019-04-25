Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,237 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 188,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,983. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

