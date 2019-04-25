QUSD Market Cap Tops $0.00 (QUSD)

QUSD (CURRENCY:QUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. QUSD has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $24,199.00 worth of QUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub and CoinTiger. Over the last week, QUSD has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUSD alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $532.98 or 0.09712629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00042214 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001892 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00019565 BTC.

QUSD Profile

QUSD is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2019. QUSD’s total supply is 3,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUSD is qusd.co.uk . QUSD’s official Twitter account is @qusdcoin

Buying and Selling QUSD

QUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.