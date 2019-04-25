Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 45,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $2,473,634.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $67,410.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,746.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,569,345. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.