Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.32. DA Davidson has a “Average” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.82 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $147.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $150.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $1,154,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $2,099,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000.

Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

