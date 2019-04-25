Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc Raised by KeyCorp (DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

NYSE:DGX opened at $94.76 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $152.00 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,877,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,640,000 after purchasing an additional 96,493 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $643,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $29,645.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $702,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,935,229. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.