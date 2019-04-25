Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank (PFBC) Decreased by B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $729.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 33.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,799,000 after buying an additional 1,079,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 879,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,424,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,424,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 409,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 181,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 107.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 100,819 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.