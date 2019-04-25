Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Corp Reduced by Analyst (PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.40 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price objective on Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark raised Park Lawn from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$26.75 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.58.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $580.69 million and a P/E ratio of 76.92. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$20.25 and a 12 month high of C$27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

