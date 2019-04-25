Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Cut by Oppenheimer

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $50.66.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 12.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4825 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,308,457 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $228,529,000 after purchasing an additional 231,455 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,970,806 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,893,000 after purchasing an additional 607,174 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,946,182 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $83,783,000 after purchasing an additional 332,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,258 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 248,216 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,513 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

