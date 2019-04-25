Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Issued By Northcoast Research

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gabelli lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.17. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $721,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $845,515.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $42,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,040,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,133,000 after purchasing an additional 80,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,133,000 after purchasing an additional 80,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,391,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

