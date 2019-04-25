Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for 1st Source Co. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research note issued on Sunday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.45 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of SRCE opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $12,670,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 47.2% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 119,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

