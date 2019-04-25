Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Issued By Svb Leerink

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Svb Leerink lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.77) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.43). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($9.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.06).

BHVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.13 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $63.15 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, insider John Tilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $94,507.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,856 shares of company stock valued at $22,279,475. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

