PTC (PTC) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-303 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.74 million.PTC also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.45-1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Wedbush downgraded shares of PTC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $11.06 on Thursday, reaching $90.83. 6,233,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 85,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $7,275,896.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 679,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,653,120.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $206,722.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,497 shares in the company, valued at $502,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,877 shares of company stock worth $12,228,416. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

