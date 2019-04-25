PTC (PTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03, RTT News reports. PTC had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTC traded down $10.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.04. 97,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. PTC has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $107.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Wedbush cut PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.19.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $206,722.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $466,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,228,416 in the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

