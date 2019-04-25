Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holdings Reduced by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Chemical Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.42.

In related news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $317,789.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $260.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $107.20.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

