Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

HON opened at $171.29 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

