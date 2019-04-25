Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $262,000 in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) Stock

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,846,000 after acquiring an additional 32,809 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $45,302.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,824.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Mccormick sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $271,692.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,222.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,830 shares of company stock valued at $886,953 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PLOW opened at $39.12 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $878.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

