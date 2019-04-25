Post (POST) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.41

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.41 and last traded at $112.49, with a volume of 4253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Post to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Post from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

Get Post alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 134,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.71 per share, for a total transaction of $12,964,845.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,659,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,235,254.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin H. Callison purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $28,156.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,700 shares in the company, valued at $874,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 170,094 shares of company stock valued at $16,488,054. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at $1,864,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Post by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/post-post-hits-new-12-month-high-at-112-41.html.

Post Company Profile (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.