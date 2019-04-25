POET Technologies (POETF) & STMicroelectronics (STM) Critical Review

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. POET Technologies does not pay a dividend. STMicroelectronics pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for POET Technologies and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 STMicroelectronics 1 5 5 0 2.36

POET Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 680.64%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $17.83, indicating a potential downside of 4.17%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Risk and Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies -510.43% -58.80% -52.77% STMicroelectronics 13.32% 21.88% 12.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and STMicroelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $2.79 million 26.45 -$12.79 million ($0.05) -5.12 STMicroelectronics $9.66 billion 1.73 $1.29 billion $1.43 13.01

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats POET Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

