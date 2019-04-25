Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Oritani Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now expects that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Oritani Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oritani Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIT opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Oritani Financial has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $760.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oritani Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oritani Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,072,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after buying an additional 222,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oritani Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,700,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after buying an additional 175,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oritani Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,850,000 after buying an additional 163,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Oritani Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,556,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,850,000 after buying an additional 163,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $113,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith Schumacher-Tilton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,156. 10.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Oritani Financial’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

