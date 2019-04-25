Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.43

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 1075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 36.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Questar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.
About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.