Pier Capital LLC Purchases 47,910 Shares of Elastic NV (ESTC)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 122.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,910 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,361,000. Finally, Apoletto Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $107,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,901,322 shares of company stock worth $157,798,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elastic to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $85.80 on Thursday. Elastic NV has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $100.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/pier-capital-llc-purchases-47910-shares-of-elastic-nv-estc.html.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.