PIECoin (PIE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

PIECoin (CURRENCY:PIE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, PIECoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PIECoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIECoin has a total market capitalization of $27,051.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PIECoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIECoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003516 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000492 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

PIECoin Profile

PIE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2016. PIECoin’s total supply is 11,052,595 coins. PIECoin’s official Twitter account is @Pie_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIECoin’s official website is www.piecoin.info . PIECoin’s official message board is www.piecoin.net

PIECoin Coin Trading

PIECoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIECoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIECoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIECoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIECoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIECoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.