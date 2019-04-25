Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Increased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,141,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,485,000 after purchasing an additional 811,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 652,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered their target price on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

