Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phibro has underperformed its industry in the past six months. Also, a persistently weak dairy industry within the Animal Heath arm is disappointing. Also, the company has seen adverse economic conditions and unfavorable currency movements globally. On the bright side, Phibro witnessed significant revenue growth in each of its core segments in the last-reported quarter. Strong volume growth in foreign markets, especially within Animal Health, offset the fall in domestic sales. The mineral nutrition business of Phibro has also shown some promise. The company is upbeat about investments as well. Moreover, the company recently introduced Provia Prime direct-fed microbial product which buoys optimism.”

PAHC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $54.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $78,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $74,448.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,103,000 after purchasing an additional 171,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

