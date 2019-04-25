Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) to report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRSP shares. Loop Capital set a $19.00 price target on Perspecta and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 251,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,147. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 9,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kavanaugh acquired 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $50,549.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,571 shares of company stock valued at $349,698 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,060,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,918,000 after buying an additional 205,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,060,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,918,000 after buying an additional 205,294 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,120,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after buying an additional 183,624 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,052,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,572,000 after buying an additional 228,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,383,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,047,000 after buying an additional 440,269 shares in the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.