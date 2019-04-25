PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

PKI traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $95.08. 917,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,817. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $756.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $148,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 24,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $2,270,596.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,748.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,744. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

