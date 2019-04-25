Perficient (PRFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Perficient has set its Q1 guidance at $0.38-0.41 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.65-1.77 EPS.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Perficient has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.09.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $425,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $98,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 216,161 shares of company stock worth $6,206,853. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

WARNING: “Perficient (PRFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/perficient-prft-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.